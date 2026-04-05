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Previous
Photo 4056
Easter 2026
For the Record
This day came in with rain and fog. It didn't dampen the spirits of the little egg hunters in our woods.
All hands wishing for PEACE this stormy, fraught with worry Easter Sunday.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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easter
Joan Robillard
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Grand collage.
April 5th, 2026
Betsey
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@joansmor
Thank you Joan, I hope you had a nice day. x
April 5th, 2026
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