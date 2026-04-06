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Previous
Photo 4057
Sleepy Secrets
Sleeping Spy
inky, sooty raven
curled in coal
black comfort,
our covert spy
armed with
one sly
keyhole
eye
For the Record,
This day came in cool and windy, with clouds and blue sky.
All hands worried about the war
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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monomonday
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely black cat portrait. They are difficult to photograph because their fur just seems to adsorb the light but you have captured just enough nose, and eye, and ear, to give definition while still keeping the inky black feeling.
April 6th, 2026
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