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Sleepy Secrets by berelaxed
Photo 4057

Sleepy Secrets

Sleeping Spy

inky, sooty raven
curled in coal
black comfort,
our covert spy
armed with
one sly
keyhole
eye

For the Record,
This day came in cool and windy, with clouds and blue sky.

All hands worried about the war
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely black cat portrait. They are difficult to photograph because their fur just seems to adsorb the light but you have captured just enough nose, and eye, and ear, to give definition while still keeping the inky black feeling.
April 6th, 2026  
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