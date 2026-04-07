Peace Rocks

Years ago I found this rock with a crude Peace Sign. Today was a difficult day in the States after the ultimatum from the madman occupying our White House. Now we have another two weeks to sweat what he will decide to do and all the craziness in between. Everyone I know worried all day after his statements. It made me remember again my fears during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a young teen. We were saved then by a competent president.



"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding." ~ Albert EinsteinFor the Record,This day came in with rain, hail, sun, more rain, thunder and a clear sunset.All hands relieved.