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Nutkin... by berelaxed
Photo 4064

Nutkin...

..a prize pecan on a spring Monday after raiding every feeder.

For the Record.
This day came in with sun and clouds and warmer temps. It could be a very warm week.

All hands loving the blooming daffodils.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Cute closeup
April 13th, 2026  
*lynn ace
nice closeup
April 14th, 2026  
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