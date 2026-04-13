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Previous
Photo 4064
Nutkin...
..a prize pecan on a spring Monday after raiding every feeder.
For the Record.
This day came in with sun and clouds and warmer temps. It could be a very warm week.
All hands loving the blooming daffodils.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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easterngraysquirrel
Corinne C
ace
Cute closeup
April 13th, 2026
*lynn
ace
nice closeup
April 14th, 2026
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