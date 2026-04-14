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Magnolia by berelaxed
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Magnolia

The old magnolia tree from my childhood is blooming next door. It's lucky that it is on the side of my childhood house, in view from my current house, which was my maternal grandparents home. We are friendly with the new owner, and she knows what the tree still means to me. It's now her favorite. You may see more photos of it as it continues blooming. It was planted when I was about 4, we were the same height then. Seventy three years later, it towers over the old Cape Cod style house I grew up in.

For the Record,
This day came in warm, and the day was actually hot! I hope we can manage a spring before the heat settles in for good. I'm not fan of heat.

All hands wishing for less chaos...
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
April 14th, 2026  
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