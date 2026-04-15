A Tale of a Tail

This is a very clever squirrel. I put seeds and nuts for the chipmunks down in this space between the large rock and the smaller stones piled around the rock. Except for occasional crafty raccoons and their nimble paws, dismantling the piled stones, this has always kept the gray squirrels out of the stash. This afternoon I watched one shimmy down head first to access the stash successfully! I shall have to adjust the piled stones to make the opening narrower.



For the Record,

This day came in as warm as early summer. It's cooler now, but tomorrow is predicted to be warm as well. The tree buds are happy and it's beginning to look green rather than brown.



All hands busy.