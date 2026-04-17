Captive Magnolia Blossom

"The ancient magnolia appeared even before bees which is why their flowers evolved to encourage pollination by beetles. Fossilized specimens belonging to the Magnoliaceae date the tree back to 95 million years ago. They are an ancient beauty, still thriving today with over 220 flowering plant species.



The flowers are not only gorgeous, they are incredibly aromatic too! Inhaling the smell will open the lungs and sinuses, clear congestion and inflammation and even reduce anxiety. We love to nibble on the fresh new petals or brew them in teas to calm the mind and nervous system. Magnolia tea can also be helpful during cold and flu season to soothe coughs and reduce sinus pain. Enjoy the petals fresh when in season and dried for later in the year.

The petals are also extremely nourishing to the skin and contain 10 times more antioxidants than Vitamin E! They can help reduce signs of aging and keep skin moisturized. Try rubbing the fresh petals directly into your skin or infuse the dried petals into oil for a nutrient rich facial or hand treatment.



Another favorite way to incorporate this ancient medicine into our lives is by eating the flowers. They are thick and fleshy, similar to a rose petal with even more bite. Their flavor is reminiscent of ginger and cardamom, delicious in many dishes."

~Sacred Elements





For the Record,

This day came in dark and gloomy with drizzle.The warm weather this week has encouraged green things.





All hands glad it's Friday.