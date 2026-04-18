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Multiple Magnolia Blossoms by berelaxed
Photo 4069

Multiple Magnolia Blossoms

This tree lifts sagging spirits on a gloomy, drizzly day.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunless after our very warm week. We did some errands and had a lovely early seafood dinner at Legal Seafood Restaurant.

All Hands enjoying a quiet weekend.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, what an abundant display. Around here star magnolias are just starting the season off to be followed by pink ones a little later.
April 19th, 2026  
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