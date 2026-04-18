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Previous
Photo 4069
Multiple Magnolia Blossoms
This tree lifts sagging spirits on a gloomy, drizzly day.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunless after our very warm week. We did some errands and had a lovely early seafood dinner at Legal Seafood Restaurant.
All Hands enjoying a quiet weekend.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, what an abundant display. Around here star magnolias are just starting the season off to be followed by pink ones a little later.
April 19th, 2026
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