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Squirrel Service... by berelaxed
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Squirrel Service...

"Yup, it's your gonkculator, needs replacin', gotta get it up on the lift, I'll get the nuts & bolts."
~Sid Squirrel, Auto Mechanic Specialist


For the Record,
This day came in cool and cloudy.

All hands remembering the terrible 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing where our relatives were injured at ground zero.

https://www.blipfoto.com/entry/2962830
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Sid ace
haha, love the commentary, from one Sid to another I think you’re right, it’s definitely the gonkculator...
April 20th, 2026  
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