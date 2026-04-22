Earth Day, 2026

A collage of EarthDay images featuring cats, past and present. Max(black with a green collar),Raspberry, Merry, Fianna & Raven. Also making an appearance, A turkey and chipmunk.



The button that appears in many photographs is mine. It's from the first Earth Day Celebration, 1970, Boston Common, Boston, Massachusetts. I was in my Junior year at Wheelock College, now the Wheelock College of Education & Human Development, Boston University.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and gray, April in New England is a month with temperature ups and downs.



All hands busy