Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4074
Reflected Refreshment
It looks like this squirrel that can walk on water!
For the Record.
This day came in sunny and much warmer, a lovely change from the recent biting cold days and nights.
All hands busy.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
4074
photos
82
followers
39
following
1116% complete
View this month »
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
Corinne C
ace
Awesome pic
April 24th, 2026
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot
April 24th, 2026
*lynn
ace
great clarity and details
April 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close