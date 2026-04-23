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Reflected Refreshment by berelaxed
Photo 4074

Reflected Refreshment

It looks like this squirrel that can walk on water!

For the Record.
This day came in sunny and much warmer, a lovely change from the recent biting cold days and nights.

All hands busy.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Awesome pic
April 24th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot
April 24th, 2026  
*lynn ace
great clarity and details
April 24th, 2026  
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