Previous
Sunday Singer by berelaxed
Photo 4077

Sunday Singer

This Carolina Wren serenades us from early morning until dusk. He and his mate are so fun to watch, they are nosy little birds, happy around people in their search for insects or our dried mealworms.

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and a bit of sun.

All hands happy to be going to T's sister and brother-in-laws for dinner.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact