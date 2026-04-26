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Photo 4077
Sunday Singer
This Carolina Wren serenades us from early morning until dusk. He and his mate are so fun to watch, they are nosy little birds, happy around people in their search for insects or our dried mealworms.
For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and a bit of sun.
All hands happy to be going to T's sister and brother-in-laws for dinner.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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