In the Catbird Seat

A late afternoon catch, this is either mama catbird, or papa taking a bit of a rest after a long day of tending and feeding the fledglings.



We are all ready to go tomorrow, the bags are ready for the car, we are ready for bed. It's tough to leave the gardens and the house during the summer season with bird feeders and the humming bird nectar and weeding(we gave up). Greg will water and tend the inside plants. I have two orchids with buds, exciting when they re-bloom.



I'm so tired, it's time to say goodnight and hope that we can medicate the cats for the 6 hour ride tomorrow with out too much trauma and then get them in their secured cases in the back seat. Then way downeast we go to my maternal grandfather's childhood home.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, hot and humid.



All hands tired, but so looking forward to being in the old homestead that has now housed 6 generations of my family.