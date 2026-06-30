Day 2, 2026 Maine Adventure

We arrived safely yesterday after 6 hours of uneventful driving. Both cats slept, so Fianna must have nibbled enough of the sedation medicine from her food when we were not watching. The old homestead is in perfect condition, my brother and sister in law were just here in May and June for three weeks. I made an easy dinner and we unpacked.



The weather was warm today, but breezy and very beautiful. I spent some time with my camera watching bumble bees on the lupine and a lovely yellow butterfly. We went to the Machiasport General Store, a local fresh produce market place and grocery shop to fill the cupboards. T had see an announcement in a local paper about a talk at the Dennysville Library about half an hour away at 6 this evening. Donald Soctomah, Passamaquoddy Native American tribal historian was giving a talk about ancient petroglyphs found around the Machias Bay. My maternal grandfather was born on a point of land ending in the bay, the site of the largest collection on the east coast, at least 3 thousand years old. We stayed in a house on that point many vacations as a child and I am very familiar with with those Machiasport petroglyphs ( they were called the Picture Rocks then) and played on those ledges at low tide. We have also found quite a collection of flint points( arrowheads) on the beach there. Washed in and out by the tide , but some still deadly sharp. The talk was fascinating and we were so glad we went.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny. The cats remember everything here and love the open windows and sea air as much as we do. Six generations have enjoyed the old homestead on a hill overlooking the tidal Machias River and the bay in the distance.



All hands so glad to be here.

