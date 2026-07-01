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Day 3, 2026 Maine Adventure by berelaxed
Photo 4143

Day 3, 2026 Maine Adventure

We share our land with a ‘murder’ of crows. These ebony birds are big and very raucous! This one was taking off from the top of our big hemlock, well, the new top, we lost the upper part in a storm. They are so loud that we thought they might be ravens, but I believe, looking closely at the head in this photo, that they are lovely crows.

For the Record,
This day actually came in cool with a slightly foggy sky. It’s warmer now with a breeze, but not the heat we expected. I think that will be arriving tomorrow .

All hands so happy
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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