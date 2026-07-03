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Day 5, 2026 Maine Adventure by berelaxed
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Day 5, 2026 Maine Adventure

The East Coast heat dome hit Downeast Maine with a blast of hellish heat today. Like many places so hot in Europe, this is not normal for early July here. We headed to Schoodic, the quiet side of Acadia National Park to sit on the rocks by the sea. A delicious lobster roll in Winter Harbor( not cold like the name, unfortunately, and a beautiful sunset in Machiasended the day trip. The house is boiling, but we have some good fans and the weather looks cooler after the big holiday tomorrow.

For the Record,
This day came in blazing hot and the heat made its way into the old homestead very quickly.

All hands wishing for cooler weather.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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