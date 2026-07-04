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Previous
Photo 4146
Day 6, Independence Day
Our Patriot Raven, the famous Machiasport Battle that took place just below us in the Bay, and a Revolutionary Soldier who resides next to us in the old cemetery.
For the Record,
This day came in once again with unbearable, searing heat. We are staying still with a slight breeze off the water and fans.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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