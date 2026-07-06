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Previous
Photo 4148
Day8,2026 Maine Adventure
The tidal Machias River and Bay is a great fishing spot for Osprey. I watched this one circle and snatch a fish(the Pogies are running now), and fly off to the nest with it clutched in its talons.
For the Record,
This day came in cool and sunny. Actually downright chilly this evening…perfect!
All Hands happy
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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