Day 10, 2926 Maine Adventure

A lovely day, perfect weather to enjoy some of my favorite things here. I sat on the edge of the cemetery bluff and watched the tide flow in. I took a photo and was so surprised to see the color and movement of the water when I looked at my photos today. I loved watching the flowing tide, the flowers, and freshly picked strawberries from our neighbor and the gorgeous hummingbirds at our feeders.



My brother and I have decided to regift the Native American snowshoes that were given to my grandmother Nora in the early 1900s along with the gifted Passamquoddy sweet grass baskets and flint arrowheads we have found on the same beach with the petroglyph inscribed ledges. In the early 60, when my family was on vacation here, a man on the beach by the ledges told us how to look for the specific type of rock used for the arrowheads. Most we have found are ‘mistakes’ and were tossed back among the beach rocks to be washed in and out by the tide for thousands of years, some still with sharp edges.



For the Record,

This day came in clear after a night of fog. Perfect temperatures and lovely sun.



All hands happy