Day 11, 2026 Maine Adventure

I was out on the bluff at the river/bay end of the cemetery this morning watching seals diving for fish. A juvenile American Eagle suddenly appeared and I got a shot. They have nests in the trees across the river and we are lucky to see them often.



We spent the afternoon in Lubec. My great grandfather, My grandmother, Nora’s father is buried there. We have visited his grave some years ago, but stopped today to see it again. Unfortunately, the stone is tipped off the base( frost heaves) and was covered with lichen.



My great grandfather(1865-1913) died young. He had blood poisoning from an infected blister, new shoes and new black stockings. The dye from the stockings caused the infection, no penicillin. Nora lost her mother at 2, when her brother was born.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, with a short, heavy rain storm just when we came home from our ride to Lubec.



All hands happy.