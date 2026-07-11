Day 13, 2026, Maine Adventure

Today was an absolutely gorgeous day. We had two forest walks in Pembroke, Maine on lovely Cobscook Trails. The size of the pine trees was really astonishing, they must be very old. We bought some books in Eastport at a wonderful shop we first went to last July and had a delicious lobster roll by the water. Our dining view was Campobello Island, N.B, Canada. Home to a pale pink sunset and our cats after a perfect day.. A Royal Day as our friend Dolly would say.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and clear, a beautiful Maine summer day.



All hands happy.