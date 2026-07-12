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Day 14, 2026, Maine Adventure by berelaxed
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Day 14, 2026, Maine Adventure

We hiked today on Great Wass Island Preserve, off of Jonesport. It’s a beautiful wooded trail ending at the shore. It was a rather tricky 4 mile trek, lots of exposed roots and many ledges. We were pretty tired on the hike back out. Bird songs and a forested trail with sections of heath and moss surrounded us in lovely weather. We came upon a beautiful ruffled grouse, with some hidden chicks. She posed for her photo diverting our attention from her chicks. We’re a bit stiff tonight and my neck is sore from looking down so much because of all the exposed roots!

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny with a lovely breeze.

All hands will sleep well tonight.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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