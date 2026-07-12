Day 14, 2026, Maine Adventure

We hiked today on Great Wass Island Preserve, off of Jonesport. It’s a beautiful wooded trail ending at the shore. It was a rather tricky 4 mile trek, lots of exposed roots and many ledges. We were pretty tired on the hike back out. Bird songs and a forested trail with sections of heath and moss surrounded us in lovely weather. We came upon a beautiful ruffled grouse, with some hidden chicks. She posed for her photo diverting our attention from her chicks. We’re a bit stiff tonight and my neck is sore from looking down so much because of all the exposed roots!



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny with a lovely breeze.



All hands will sleep well tonight.

