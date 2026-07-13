IMG_5995

My maternal grandparents met in Machiasport, Maine. My grandfather was born here, my grandmother in another downeast town, Lubec. When she was of high school age, her family moved to Machiasport so that she could attend a private school, incorporated in 17. , Washington Academy. She walked almost 3 miles each way to attend. In the old postcard shot of Machiasport ( made from a photograph taken by my maternal great grandfather), her house is to the right, just below the Congregational Church on Trafton’s Hill. Grandpa’s house, where we are now,

is below to the left with the brown barn behind, now gone in a 1960s hurricane.



For the Record, This day came in sunny and warm with a stiff breeze/ wind. We are doing well after our walk yesterday through the path covered in roots.



All hands Happy