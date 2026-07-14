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Day 16, 2026, Maine Adventure by berelaxed
Photo 4156

Day 16, 2026, Maine Adventure

I spent the day out on the deck with books and my cameras at the ready. The skies were gray/white from Canadian wildfires. The butterflies posed nicely and I did my best trying to keep the wasps at bay for the hummingbirds.

For the Record,
This day came in with cooler temperatures due to the smokey skies. The weather news is suddenly quite ominous, rain, wind, hail and possible tornadoes could be moving in. The worst ares that could be affected are more inland, but I have battened down the hatches as they say.

All hands horrified by the brutal ICE murder in Biddeford. These tragic killings must stop.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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KV ace
Looks like a beautiful day of adventure. Lovely collage and description.
July 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
I was out this afternoon, and the winds came up, the sky was dark, and there was a yellow-green tint to the atmosphere. I thought it prudent to head home. Fortunately, things have cleared up with bright sun this evening. Cooler wether tomorrow.
July 14th, 2026  
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