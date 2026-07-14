Day 16, 2026, Maine Adventure

I spent the day out on the deck with books and my cameras at the ready. The skies were gray/white from Canadian wildfires. The butterflies posed nicely and I did my best trying to keep the wasps at bay for the hummingbirds.



For the Record,

This day came in with cooler temperatures due to the smokey skies. The weather news is suddenly quite ominous, rain, wind, hail and possible tornadoes could be moving in. The worst ares that could be affected are more inland, but I have battened down the hatches as they say.



All hands horrified by the brutal ICE murder in Biddeford. These tragic killings must stop.