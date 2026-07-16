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Day 18, 2026 Maine Adventure by berelaxed
Photo 4158

Day 18, 2026 Maine Adventure

Rain in Maine, glorious rain, we really needed it and more, but this was refreshing.

For the Record,
This day came sunny, with rain moving in by noon with thunder. The temps dropped and the skies were better today, most of the Canadian fire smoke has cleared

All hands happy
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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