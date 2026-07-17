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Photo 4159
Day 19, 2026 Maine Adventure
The skies were blue without smoke and haze today. We relaxed on the deck for most of the day, reading and watching out Ruby Throated Hummingbird couple feeding about every 10 minutes.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny, clear and breezy.
All hands happy
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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