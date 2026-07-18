Previous
Day 20, 2026 Maine Adventure by berelaxed
Photo 4160

Day 20, 2026 Maine Adventure

Two wonderful things seen today… a precious young porcupine resting in a tree on the side of rural route 92 in Machias and the delicious pies at Helen’s Restaurant, also in Machias. We were too full after our meals tonight( fried clams appetizers and lobster macaroni for the entrees) to have our pie at the restaurant, we brought them home for later, or tomorrow.

For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and cool with some Canadian wildfire smoke. We drove to Ellsworth for some shopping, it got colder and began to rain. It was a perfect day for dinner at Helen’s and lobster macaroni.

All hands happy
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact