Day 21, 2026 Maine Adventure

A quiet, breezy Sunday. We spent about 4 hours trimming two overgrown, ancient bridal wreath bushes..They look better, we’re stiff, but glad that job is done.. We went out for a pizza at a Mason’s a local restaurant, but the wait for food was way too long for two tired people. Then when the pizza arrived it was not what we ordered… another wait, we won’t be back, it’s gone downhill from last year..



We split one of the pies from Helen’s last night for breakfast, raspberry cream, delicious, no complaints there! We did manage to see the tail end of tonight’s sunset on the way home from the restaurant and our Irish puzzle was waiting to be worked on.



For the Record,

This day came in with blue skies and a strong breeze. Yesterday’s rain helped the Smokey skies clear up.



All hands happy.