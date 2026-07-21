Day 22, 2026 Maine Adventure

A Tuesday afternoon hours drive to Eastport. The collage shows some interesting old windows and one with a display of old cameras. We toured the Tides Institute and Art Museum. I was lucky enough to see an oil painting by the illustrator, N.C Wyeth( father of Andrew). From Eastport , we drove to Calais close to the Canadian border, stopping at an International Park in St. Croix. We drove home on hilly, heavily forested rural roads via Meddybemps and home to the cats. It’s chilly and windy enough for white caps on the river and Machias Bay.



For the Record,

This day came in cool with cloudy skies. Windy conditions have made it even chiller.





All hands happy.

