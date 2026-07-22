Day 24, 2026 Maine Adventure

We woke up totally fogged in after heavy rain last night. It didn’t dampen our plans for the day. We drove to Winter Harbor to hear a senior citizens choir and musicians from Litchfield, Maine. Performers from 60-90 playing and singing a patriotic program for the 250th, straight into our hearts. Heartwarming, infectious joy filled the beautiful old hall.We loved every song.



Of course we were hungry after and there just happened to be a perfect spot for a lobster roll lunch. The weather was windy and wild last night and that helped create some huge crashing waves at Acadia National Park, Schoodic Peninsula. We were speechless in the salty air and spray. We had to tear ourselves away as the tide continued in. A fantastic day.



For the Record,

This day came in damp and foggy and that has continued. It’s cool, but humid.



All hands happy

