Day 25, 2026 Maine Adventure

We drove to Lubec this afternoon for a stop at a favorite antique shop, The Clutter Shop. The next stop at the end of the South Lubec Road ( my maternal grandmother was born in Lubec on that road) was the very picturesque and well loved Maine icon, the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse . Two of my maternal ancestors were keepers in the 1800s and early 1900s. The tower has been freshly painted, the weather was pristine, Grand Manan Island, the ‘blue biscuit was clearly visible ( no fog) and a gorgeous Monarch Butterfly was fluttering about. The tide was coming in, so we didn’t spend as much time as usual along the beach below the light, but the sounds and sights and salty smells are so healing.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, just perfect.



All hands happy.