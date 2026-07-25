Day 27, 2026 Maine Ado

We drove north today to the Grand Lake Stream area for a Folk Arts Festival. Many talented craftspeople showing and selling their wares. We bought a few things including the wood turned cherry burl platter. Lunch was another delicious lobster roll and we had some short walks around the area. A Royal Day as Dollydoug would say.





I was thinking on the ride up that it’s exactly 55 years ago that I started my first teaching job in Van Buren Maine, about 4 hours north of us here, on the Canadian Border. Some days it feels like yesterday.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm. A perfect day.



All hands happy