Day 28, 2026 Maine Adventure

We finally crossed the border to one of our favorite spots to spend a beautiful July Sunday. Campobello Island, New Brunswick, is just over the Lubec Narrows International Bridge and we love spending time there. It was FDR’s summer home, the family cottage is charming and the sights and sounds of the sea are just so inviting. We had a 2 mile walk on the new Friendship trail. A portion of the walk was on a special walkway over a lovely bog with pitcher plants and low bush blueberries. Lots of fantastic sea views and a quick visit to the Head Harbour Lighthouse, in the distance at low tide. We had a sunset view as we left Lubec heading back to Machiasport. Another Royal Day!



For the Record,

This day came in with sunny skies and perfect weather.





All hands happy