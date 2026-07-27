Day 29, 2026 Maine Adventure

Apples, apples, apples, appearing everywhere. So many trees, by the shore, along the road, with small, green and slightly red apples growing bigger each day. The Wolf Apples, one in the lower left square in the collage might grow as large as my painting or those in the wooden bowl if we are lucky. Many of the trees around us were planted by my great grandfather. Gramp loved his apples and we do too.



Tomorrow is a special day for us, we’re having a , private tour, stay tuned.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and perfect temps and a lovely breeze.



All hands happy.