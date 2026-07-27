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Day 29, 2026 Maine Adventure by berelaxed
Photo 4169

Day 29, 2026 Maine Adventure

Apples, apples, apples, appearing everywhere. So many trees, by the shore, along the road, with small, green and slightly red apples growing bigger each day. The Wolf Apples, one in the lower left square in the collage might grow as large as my painting or those in the wooden bowl if we are lucky. Many of the trees around us were planted by my great grandfather. Gramp loved his apples and we do too.

Tomorrow is a special day for us, we’re having a , private tour, stay tuned.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and perfect temps and a lovely breeze.

All hands happy.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful!
July 28th, 2026  
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