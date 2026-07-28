Day30,2026 Maine Adventure

The Passamaquoddy Tribe has a long history in eastern Maine and western New Brunswick Canada, some say over 12,000 years. Machiasport is a very unique place, a place where the coast soothes the spirit and the land heals the soul. This petroglyph site is in an area of the largest concentration of rock carvings on the east coast. After 400 years, the rock carvings return back to the ancestors of the people who created them, what a strong story of endurance and survival. Wabanaki.com



This afternoon we had a guided tour of the Machiasport Petroglyph site with Donald Soctomah Historian of the Passamaquoddy Tribe. The petroglyphs are at the end of a point of land occupied by the Tribe for thousands of years. The petroglyphs are 3000 or more years old, eroded by the tides, but still beautifully visible. In the 1800s, the Passamaquoddy Tribe lost owner of the land and it was owned by ancestors of mine, seafarers living in Cape Cod house on the point. My grandfather was born there in his grandmother’s house and my 3rd great grandparents are buried there. As a child , my family vacationed there and scrambled over the ledges with the petroglyphs that always fascinated me. My grandfather posed on the ledge as a child and there are many photos of my brother and me there as well.



I have not visited since 2011 when I found the pictured flint point. Now that the Tribe has gained ownership again, appointments are need to visit to protect the important site. We had a wonderful visit and learned so much. It’s one of my favorite places in the world and will be well taken care of.



For the Record,

This day came in with picture perfect weather and has ended chilly with the house shrouded in fog.



All hands feeling that sadness that creeps in as our time here winds down

