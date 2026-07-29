Day 31,2026 Maine Adventure

The Wild Blueberry Harvest is beginning just as it’s almost time for us to leave for home. The crates are stacked up and ready to be filled with low bush blueberries from the barrens. We saw online that Helen’s Restaurant in Machias had their famous Blueberry Cream Pie on the menu today. Sadly, every piece was purchased as soon as it hit the pie case. We had to have a delicious slice of coconut cream pie instead.



For the Record,

This day came in with fog, it burned off before noon with clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Chilly this evening, we might get some much needed rain



All hands wish there were more days left to be here.