Previous
Day 32, 2026 Maine Adventure by berelaxed
Photo 4172

Day 32, 2026 Maine Adventure

Then and Now… That’s my grandfather on the hill below the house, the second on the left in our beloved Machiasport, Washington County, Maine.

For the Record,
This day came in with a chilly day with mist and a brisk wind.

All hands cozy
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact