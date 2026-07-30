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Previous
Photo 4172
Day 32, 2026 Maine Adventure
Then and Now… That’s my grandfather on the hill below the house, the second on the left in our beloved Machiasport, Washington County, Maine.
For the Record,
This day came in with a chilly day with mist and a brisk wind.
All hands cozy
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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