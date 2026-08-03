Home Sweet Home

We arrived home with two perfectly behaved cats after close to a 6 hour drive south with traffic. T has worked from home today and we've unpacked and tended to laundry. It's so much darker here with all of our trees and no glorious reflected light from the water. We miss the changing tides, the crows, our friends and the old house.



Speaking of the old homestead that once contained 5 children in the late 1800s and early 1900s, (one my maternal grandfather). It loves having cats and people enjoying it. My brother and sister-in-law are there now for most of August, so, I know the house is happy.



We came home to a flowering garden, colorful lilies and hydrangea blooms and an extraordinary blooming orchid, re-blooming after many years. Greg did a great job tending everything for us.





For the Record,

This day came in with heavy rain and really high humidity. It seems to be clearing up now.



All hands happy to be safely home. Soon the bathroom renovations will be beginning...