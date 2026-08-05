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Previous
Photo 4178
Hovering Hummer
I faffed a bit with the background to show the movement in the wings as she hovers just before drinking from the hanging feeder. She's a flying jewel.
For the Record,
This day came in hot and a bit less humid, but not comfortable air by any means.
All hands busy.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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