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Hovering Hummer by berelaxed
Photo 4178

Hovering Hummer

I faffed a bit with the background to show the movement in the wings as she hovers just before drinking from the hanging feeder. She's a flying jewel.

For the Record,
This day came in hot and a bit less humid, but not comfortable air by any means.

All hands busy.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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