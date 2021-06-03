Previous
Golden Hour Immature Sunflower Seedlings by bernicrumb
Golden Hour Immature Sunflower Seedlings

It has rained for most of the last 2 days and between the precipitation and a heavy workload, I wondered if I'd find something to photograph today. Then the sun appeared below the western edge of the cloud mass and I was in the right place at the right time to catch the last ray of the Golden Hour kissing the leaves of the sprouted sunflower seeds that the birds had knocked from the bird feeder into a pot that had held marigolds last year. It was so nice to see the sun, even if only for a few minutes, before it disappeared behind the houses across the street from my home.
Berni Crumb

@bernicrumb
May 9, 2021 - Starting 365 all over again... Life got in the way of my photography, and the pandemic didn't help, as my workload...
