25 / 365

Playing around with Photoshop...

I was bored this evening so I opened Photoshop and came up with an unofficial graphic to represent one of the teams I'm involved in at work. Each "frame" is from a different photo, all heavily tweaked, warped and run through the filter gallery until it all turned into this... Lots of fun trying out the different effects, and compositing them into the film strip.

The team makes micro-learning videos for our organization, and I'm getting to use a lot of my skills in video and photo editing there, along with my other duties. :-)

I love my job!
7th June 2021

