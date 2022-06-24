Liberty Tower, Dayton, Ohio

The Liberty Tower is my favorite "skyscraper" in Dayton, Ohio. It was the tallest building in Dayton from 1931-1969. Liberty Tower had Dayton's first underground parking garage that even included a filling station. Planning for the building started in 1929, and they broke ground in 1930. The tower only took 11 months to complete.



This image is cropped from the original shot. I'm not sure if I like the new harsh white lights that replaced the warmer incandescent lights that used to illuminate the top stories of the building, but I was pleased that I had my camera with me and could capture this image while waiting for the walk signal to cross the street to the parking garage.



Looks best on black.