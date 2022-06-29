Previous
My first long exposure night sky capture by bernicrumb
My first long exposure night sky capture

Tonight I grabbed my tripod and my nifty fifty lens, and set up my camera so the lens pointed straight up and made a 5 minute exposure.

With Dayton's city glow to the south and a sodium street light to the north, I didn't expect to get much of a shot, but I figured it would be a learning activity.

I cropped the photo to remove a bit of tree branch that was obnoxiously bright from the street light, and boosted the black a little bit to to improve the contrast. But even before I did that, I was gobsmacked at how many stars showed up in the image. So cool!

Photo Details

