My first long exposure night sky capture

Tonight I grabbed my tripod and my nifty fifty lens, and set up my camera so the lens pointed straight up and made a 5 minute exposure.



With Dayton's city glow to the south and a sodium street light to the north, I didn't expect to get much of a shot, but I figured it would be a learning activity.



I cropped the photo to remove a bit of tree branch that was obnoxiously bright from the street light, and boosted the black a little bit to to improve the contrast. But even before I did that, I was gobsmacked at how many stars showed up in the image. So cool!



