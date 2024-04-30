Previous
The Kiss by bernicrumb
The Kiss

My boss retired at the end of April after a 40 year career. At his retirement ceremony (the venue was the National Museum of the United States Air Force), he spoke eloquently of the support of his wife during his service in the Army and subsequent civil service, thanking her and saying that he couldn't have done it without her. Then he surprised her with the elaborate bouquet of flowers and gave her a kiss. I'm so very glad that I caught this shot. :-)

I just wish that the lighting situation had been better. All of the lights pointed toward the audience, instead of toward the front of the "stage," which would have been resolved if they'd set it up with the row of flags against the hangar wall, but my boss wanted to have the flags in the background. I had to get my pictures sans flash because my Speedlite had gone missing. Thank goodness for post production tools!

Edited with Luminar NEO.
