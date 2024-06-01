Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
47 / 365
Pasta in Glass on the Grass
My kitchen was a mess, and the lighting there is terrible, so I took my jar of mini-shells out onto the front lawn to play with the morning light. For Black and White Challenge #90.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Berni Crumb
ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
70
photos
13
followers
36
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Latest from all albums
11
42
5
43
44
45
46
47
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st June 2024 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
pasta
,
glass
,
grass
,
monochrome
,
mason-jar
,
bw-90
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close