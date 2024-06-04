Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
52 / 365
Serenity
On the far side of the hills on the right side of this image, about 2 miles away from where I took this shot is the farm where my husband lived until he was 12 years old.
Hospice says that my father-in-law will pass sometime tonight or tomorrow. May his passing be as peaceful as this view of the land he knew well.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Berni Crumb
ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
75
photos
16
followers
45
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
TMRV065G
Taken
4th June 2024 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
hills
,
peaceful
,
pastures
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close