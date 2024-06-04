Previous
On the far side of the hills on the right side of this image, about 2 miles away from where I took this shot is the farm where my husband lived until he was 12 years old.

Hospice says that my father-in-law will pass sometime tonight or tomorrow. May his passing be as peaceful as this view of the land he knew well.
