After a good meal

Today, I got to reunite with five of my co-workers from the job I held 19 years ago. We hadn't been able to make our schedules match to get together for almost a year, so we were very happy when we finally could gather together for lunch. After the meal was over, while we were waiting for the server to return with our checkout slips, I noticed how the light from the entryway made the glasses stand out and grabbed this shot. The only editing I did was a bit of cropping to bring the focus of the image on the glasses, and the application of an "Evening Glow" preset in Luminar Neo