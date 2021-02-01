Sign up
The old wall
Many years ago this wall would have been such in important structure, now nature has taken over and its left to crumble.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Bernie P
@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Taken
1st February 2021 11:27am
Privacy
Public
