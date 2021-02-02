Previous
Shower of colour by berniep
Shower of colour

Had the inspiration for this photo while in the shower, lover the brightness of the net, swishy things all together.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Bernie P

@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
Paul A Barratt ace
The Colors do complement each other’s
February 2nd, 2021  
