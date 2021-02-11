Previous
Next
Light shade by berniep
12 / 365

Light shade

The light shade in our living room... I've always liked the patterns.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Bernie P

@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise